RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies together reported more than 50,000 customers without power shortly after 6:30.

Tornado sirens started sounding in Shawano County before 5:45 P.M. Radar confirmed a tornado in northwestern Shawano County. Tornado warnings were also issued for Langlade and Oconto counties until 6:30 P.M. Meteorologist Keith Gibson says radar indicated opportunities for tornadoes but didn’t show any debris that would indicate a twister on the ground.

STORM DAMAGE: WBAY viewer submissions

