Raven Wood Gardens provides garden therapy to veterans, holds event this weekend
The retreat to support caregivers is being held June 17 & 18
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - To provide therapy through gardening: that’s the mission of Raven Wood.
Lou Ann Bates, the owner of Raven Wood Gardens, goes into more detail about this weekend’s caregiver retreat.
To learn more about Raven Wood Gardens and to sign up for the caregiver retreat visit Raven Wood Gardens.
