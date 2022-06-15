Advertisement

Raven Wood Gardens provides garden therapy to veterans, holds event this weekend

The retreat to support caregivers is being held June 17 & 18
Two veterans working on a plot at Raven Wood Gardens.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - To provide therapy through gardening: that’s the mission of Raven Wood.

Raven Wood Gardens provides care to veterans, but this weekend, it's providing care to caregivers at its caregiver retreat.

Lou Ann Bates, the owner of Raven Wood Gardens, goes into more detail about this weekend’s caregiver retreat.

The Caregiver Retreat at Raven Wood Gardens gives caregivers a chance to care for themselves.

To learn more about Raven Wood Gardens and to sign up for the caregiver retreat visit Raven Wood Gardens.

