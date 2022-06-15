Advertisement

Range Bank holds Banking on Literacy fundraiser in Marquette

Sign at the event
Sign at the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank in Marquette is hosting a fundraiser for literacy. It’s called “Banking on Literacy.”

It’s a partnership between Range Bank and the Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan and a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. It includes an auction with local artists and authors. For Range Bank staff, this is a natural fit.

“Range Bank is really involved with the schools, we have our school spirit program, we have our financial literacy program, and this just seemed like a natural partnership, there was a need in the community to help support the Dolly Pardon Imagination Library and we felt like we could step in and help out,” said Hanna Westra, Marketing/PR Specialist for Range Bank.

The auction is going on until noon Wednesday. This is an annual event for Range Bank.

