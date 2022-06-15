Marquette Harbor Lighthouse offers spooky seasonal tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Something spooky is returning to the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse.

The Marquette Maritime Museum and Yooper Paranormal host a Paranormal Tour of the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse every month. Participants go through several levels of the Harbor Lighthouse, showcasing numerous spots of paranormal activity and communicating with ghosts.

Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, investigators from Yooper Paranormal say the tour is a must.

“You have to come and experience it for yourself,” said Trish Kautz, paranormal investigator/researcher. “To me, just to feel the energy of the lighthouse itself, you almost feel like you feel the people that used to live there.”

The tour will be on the third Friday of every month, including this Friday, June 17. Tickets are $25 per person. Proceeds from the tours will be used to repair the lighthouse.

