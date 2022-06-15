New coffee shop opens in One Marquette Place

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette Place brings a new and unique coffee shop to town.

“Provisions” on the first floor of One Marquette Place offers small-batch gelato, baked goods from Huron Mountain and also uses locally roasted coffee beans from Campfire Coffee in Negaunee.

Owner Jesse Renfors expresses the importance of using locally supplied goods.

“I’m just trying to bring everyone in and have this be a great spot that they can show off their wares,” said Renfors.

On top of local baked goods and roasted beans, Provisions also hosts a shop housing kitchen gadgets, tomato plants, and overall tools for cooking. They even plan to host cooking classes in the near future.

More about Provisions and the products they offer can be found here.

