Negaunee holds first Arbor Day celebration

City Manager Nate Heffron and Business Owner MaryBeth Kurtz
City Manager Nate Heffron and Business Owner MaryBeth Kurtz(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee holding its first Arbor Day celebration and honoring a resident and business owner. Tuesday at the Jim Thomas Pavilion the City Manager, Mayor and members of the public congratulated MaryBeth Kurtz as the first annual arbor day community growth award winner.

Kurtz then planted a tree near the pavilion. This was the final step in the city of Negaunee being recognized as a “Tree City USA” city.

“We wanted to become a Tree USA city, that was the council’s directive, they wanted to promote trees, healthy lifestyle, planting more trees, the stewardship of our forests and things like that so this type of activity, having an arbor day brings people together,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

“It’s a total surprise, I had no clue, but I am honored, as Mayor LaLonde said it was an acorn that started 27 years ago and it’s kind of fitting that now there’s a tree,” said MaryBeth Kurtz, Owner of the Midtown Bakery and community growth award winner.

This will become an annual event for Negaunee.

