Music series offers free entertainment on Third Street

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will once again see live music every Thursday.

“Music on Third” is a free series featuring musicians along Third street in Marquette every third Thursday and it’s back this week.

Co-owner of Yooptone music Jeff Krebs says he looks forward to the event’s return.

“It’s great it draws in a lot of people just out enjoying the music. It looks like it’s going to be a nice day and it really shows off our music community,” Krebs said. “All of the great musicians we have all out having fun and entertaining people.”

Last year’s series was a limited line-up, but this year will be back to a full series.

Marquette downtown development authority events and promotions manager Taralaase Mckinney says the series shows how supportive Marquette is.

“Marquette has tons of really great musicians so we are really happy to be able to support them, we are able to pay them a little bit which we are really happy about as well,” Mckinney said. “That really helps bring in some quality musicians.”

C Beulah B Jewelry Silversmith Christy Beulahbudnick says the music attracts more than just Marquette residents.

“We get people that come from many towns away that come in for music on third. We get quite a few people, especially on that night to come in,” Beulahbudnick said.

Jim’s Music General Manager Joshua Carlson says now that music on third is starting summer has officially begun.

“Hopefully we can have some sunshine and people can get out and walk Third Street and see the small businesses they might not normally stop at, and drive-by, get out on foot and get a bite to eat and see what we got,” Carlson said.

Music on third goes until the third Thursday in September and if you plan on attending make sure to arrive early so you can find a place to park and listen to your favorite tunes.

