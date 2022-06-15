Mill Creek Assisted Living hosts 5th annual craft sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living facility is selling crafts and plants this week to support Alzheimer’s research and treatment.

On Friday, Mill Creek Assisted Living craft show returns for its fifth year. Residents, their family members, and the community donated knitted, sewn, and painted items for the event. This year, plants were added to the list of items for sale.

The sales will help more than Mill Creek, proceeds from the event go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“You’re supporting the local community. You’re supporting the people who live here in our community. Grandparents and great-grandparents,” said Beth O’Connor, Mill Creek Assisted Living activity director.

The event will be this Friday, June 17 outside Mill Creek Assisted Living from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

