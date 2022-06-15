Marquette non-profit explains ties between American dishes and Black history

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves.

Before the Juneteenth event in Marquette this weekend a non-profit is sharing some background on traditionally Black foods you may be familiar with.

In fact, NMU Executive Chef Aldn MacDonald said many American foods were actually introduced by the West African Slave Trade. MacDonald said enslaved people took their knowledge of spices and applied it to ingredients in America.

“American food is Black food. It is our history and when we’re representing our history and we look at the history of food accurately, we see that there are heavy influences by people who are often not named,” MacDonald said.

Marquette non-profit Social Justice For Us Founder Freddy Sims said many popular American food traditions also came from enslaved people.

“Originally a barbecue is something that takes several hours, and long preparation. It takes a long time to slow roast and really get that flavor into the meat. So that’s where the barbecue tradition came from and a lot of times we see it modernized as a cookout,” Sims said.

Sims said what is known as country cooking or “soul food” is highly seasonal and local. And many modern dishes originated with meals made from scraps because slaves were not given primary cuts of meat from livestock.

“That’s where pig feet come from, incorporating that into a meal that is well known today as chitterlings. I think that we had to become creative and innovative because of the way life was back then,” Sims said.

Sims said these recipes allowed African Americans to maintain a distinct and unique culture, as well as a source of pride, all of which the Juneteenth celebration will highlight.

“We will have information on Edna Lewis, we’ll also have information on James Hemingway who was the inventor of baked macaroni pie. Additionally, we’ll have information on the African Slave Trade and how food and culture birthed America,” Sims said.

