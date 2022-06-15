Marquette County Community Resource Fair held in person

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Community Resource Fair was back in person for the first time in two years on Wednesday.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) hosted the event at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette. The resource fair connects attendees directly to local organizations for support in daily life.

Housing assistance, veteran assistance, yoga lessons and even hair stylists were among the services offered.

“We recognize that many things go into helping somebody have a healthy lifestyle,” said Melissa Holmquist, Upper Peninsula Health Plan CEO. “Barriers like access to healthy foods, housing and transportation are important factors that we want to help people get assistance with.”

There was also a raffle for baskets, bikes and sports equipment. UPHCS and UPHP also provided attendees with a drive-through Feeding America Mobile Pantry.

