Library concert series kicks off summer

The concert series goes until the end of August.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The steps outside the Peter White Public Library were a little livelier Tuesday evening.

The library hosted musician Kerry Yost as part of their “Concert on the Steps” series.

The series is free and gives attendees a chance to listen to a wide variety of musicians.

“Any of the programs you see at Peter White are free and open to the public,” Peter White Library Adult Programming Coordinator Marty Achatz said. “I think it’s really important, it builds community and over the past few years, it has been hard to get people together. This is a great way to kick off the summer and tell people it’s time to come out and have some fun.”

The series has eight more concerts in its lineup.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

