Laurium Police seek help identifying break-in suspects

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Laurium Village Police Department is looking for information on an individual(s) that have been breaking into vehicles in the Village of Laurium.

Over the last several days there have been numerous reports of breaking and entering.

“We are unsure of the intention for the break-in,” said Kurt Erkkila, Chief of Police for Laurium Village. “We are assuming it’s to commit larceny. A friendly reminder to make sure your vehicles are locked, and valuables removed.”

The surveillance video provided by a Laurium Village resident shows an individual entering their vehicle at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday morning. Judging by the video, the suspect appears to be a male young adult and 6-feet-tall Erkkila said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurium Village Police Department at (906) 337 - 4000.

