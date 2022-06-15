Advertisement

Keweenaw Waterway Cruises offers tours on Ranger III

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Waterway Cruises is offering two tours on their Ranger III this July.

Scheduled cruises will depart at 12:30 pm on July 7 and July 21.

All cruises depart at 12:30 pm from Isle Royale National Park’s Houghton Visitor Center. Passengers must arrive by 11:45 am for check-in and boarding. Cruises last between 2.5 to 3 hours and will travel south along the Keweenaw Waterway to the South Entry of Keweenaw Bay, before returning to Houghton. Passengers should bring a light jacket to protect against wind and chill. There is no food service so passengers may bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages aboard. During portions of the cruise, a park ranger will present a historical tour of the waterway.

Due to cruise popularity, advance reservations are recommended. Reservations can be made Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call (906) 482-0984 or stop by the Houghton Visitor Center. Cruise prices are $30.00 for adults, $15.00 for youth (age 1-15), and infants under one year receive a free ticket.

Enjoy an afternoon of area scenery with your family and friends aboard Ranger III while cruising the historic Keweenaw Waterway. For more information or to make cruise reservations, call (906) 482-0984 or stop by the Houghton Visitor Center.

