Enhance Escanaba celebrates planting trees, adding flowers to downtown streets

Enhance Escanaba board members and people who helped make the project possible standing in...
Enhance Escanaba board members and people who helped make the project possible standing in front of a sign on the corner of Ludington Street and 11th Street South.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba celebrated its efforts to make the downtown more beautiful on Wednesday. Enhance Escanaba started last year; hydrangeas now adorn Ludington Street and big flowerpots decorate street corners.

“We value the benefits of planting trees and shrubberies and making communities beautiful,” said Stacey Lyons, manager of government and public relations at CN Railway.

This was made possible by a grant from CN Railway, administered by America in Bloom. The $25,000 grant was matched by the City of Escanaba and the DDA.

Both America in Bloom and CN believes Enhance Escanaba’s goals align with their company values.

“We are about beautification and community development through beautification. We think that street trees are important. We think that flower containers and hanging baskets along the downtown are important,” said Laura Kunkle, executive director for America in Bloom.

There are 100 dwarf hydrangeas that shouldn’t grow more than six feet tall. Unlike the previous trees, these hydrangeas have a shallow root system and shouldn’t impact the paved sidewalk.

