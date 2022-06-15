Advertisement

Drafting a healthy grocery list (and sticking to it) with MQT Nutrition

Upper Michigan Today episode 53
MQT Nutrition on Upper Michigan Today episode 53.
MQT Nutrition on Upper Michigan Today episode 53.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... potentially severe thunderstorms are rolling in across the U.P.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez gives a breakdown of the weather patterns.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez breaks down today's weather.

Next, Lauren Spranger of MQT Nutrition hopped in to chat about all things healthy eating.

Her advice for healthy grocery shopping...

Part 1:

What's on a healthy grocery list? MQT Nutrition breaks it down.

Part 2:

MQT Nutrition shares healthy shopping tips.

And finally, Lauren shares her favorite healthy snack using her pantry staples.

Lauren Spranger of MQT Nutrition shares her favorite healthy snack.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

