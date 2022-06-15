Delta County hosts first ever Camp 911

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After years of planning, Delta County’s first-ever Camp 911 happened this week. It was modeled after Camp 911 in the Copper Country.

“We couldn’t be happier to really let them teach us what we need to do and change it for what we think would be important for Delta County,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, organizer of Delta County’s Camp 911.

Camp 911 aims to teach kids how to respond to common emergencies. It was supposed to begin last year but was delayed because of COVID-19.

Campers who were signed up last year were invited to participate in this session. This allowed several siblings to attend together.

“Really a cool learning opportunity for the entire family now and as you can hear, there’s a lot going on here,” said Bartel-Petrin.

Campers learned all kinds of skills – from learning how to address serious wounds to filtering water in the woods.

“If they ever find themselves in an emergent situation or just a situation outdoors, which a lot of these kids are going to spend times outdoors this summer, we’re hoping to teach them some things they can put into action,” said Bartel-Petrin.

Aside from learning emergency response, the camp introduced attendees to potential career opportunities and valuable life skills.

“These are all things that are useful pieces of information that these campers can take forward with them,” said Bartel-Petrin.

Camp 911 is now over but registration for summer 2023 will be open soon. A Facebook page for the camp will be created in the coming weeks.

