Children’s grief camp is looking for volunteers

Camp Star is being held August 11th through August 14th
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Camp Star at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay is looking for assistance this summer.

The camp is free of charge for children ages eight to seventeen. This year the camp will be held from August 11th through August 14th. During this time, staff will provide grief education, emotional support, and the more traditional and fun camping activities.

Anyone that is interested in volunteering has until June 24th to apply. Positions available include Buddy, Leader, and Activity Helper. You can learn more about each position and apply by going to this link

