Beach volleyball court opens in Iron River

Last week, a women’s summer league started using the court, Tuesday nights for games and Wednesday for practice.
The court is next to River North Pub and Grill and Contrast Coffee
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - You can now bump, set and spike your way to a brand-new beach volleyball court in Iron River. River North Pub and Grill built it right next door to the business.

“It brings more people down to Genessee Street which not only our business, but all the neighboring businesses are getting more foot traffic, I would hope,” said Mike McCarthy, River North Pub owner.

McCarthy says the lot was vacant for five years.

“So [the city] agreed to lease it to us for a two-year contract and will see what happens after that. Hopefully, then we are able to purchase the lot,” McCarthy said.

Because of COVID-19, building the $6,000 court took longer than expected. Recently, a women’s summer league started using the court on Tuesday nights for games and Wednesdays for practice.

“We all just enjoy getting together to play and have fun,” said Pam Stolberg, volleyball player.

Stolberg has played in the league for over 15 years, and she said it has been several years since Iron River has had a court. Her team previously had to travel to play.

“It is nice to have a court back in town we can play on. We used to travel out to Amasa, Way Dam too,” Stolberg said.

The bar manages the court, and it is free for anyone to use.

“People can reserve it for a day and that’s fine,” McCarthy said. “If you have a group you want to bring out here; a church group, a school group, a work group, just reserve it for the day and it is yours.”

McCarthy said the court is open every day from 10 in the morning until 9 at night.

