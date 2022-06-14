Warm, humid buildup to strong thunderstorms Wednesday

A Northern Plains system enters the warm and humid conditions of Upper Michigan and much of the Great Lakes region Tuesday night, bringing few rain and thunderstorm chances initially overnight in the U.P. Then, thunderstorm intensity and coverage ramps up -- Wednesday morning in the western counties then spreading to the Eastern U.P. midday. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms kicks up west late Wednesday afternoon and continues eastward as the frontal system sweeps through the region.

Wednesday t-storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts, chance of tornado.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Rain chances gradually diminish Thursday as the system exits the U.P., but westerly air flow strengthens to make for a windy Thursday. Dry, seasonal conditions take over Friday and most of Saturday until a Canadian Prairies system brings scattered showers to the U.P. through Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s interior west, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, diminishing gradually late; windy with west winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; warm

>Highs: Mid 70s to mid 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: Mid 70s to mid 80s

