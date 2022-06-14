Advertisement

The UPside - June 13, 2022

This week’s UPsider is Renae Petrocik of Negaunee for always being there for her community.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Negaunee woman never gives up the opportunity to help out her community that is why Renae Petroick is this week’s UPsider.

Petroick volunteers with the VFW Auxiliary 3165, the Negaunee Eagles, St. Paul’s Church, Jacobetti Home for Veterans and Eastwood Nursing Center. She is also Bell Hospital’s volunteer coordinator. She says she does it to be with people.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

