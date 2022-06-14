Advertisement

UPAWS hosts 50/50 big dog adoption event

A dog up for adoption going for a walk.
A dog up for adoption going for a walk.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to adopt a new furry friend?

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting a 50/50 big dog adoption event. For $50 you can adopt a dog over 50 pounds, including vaccines, spay or neuter, rabies immunization, microchipping, and a health check.

UPAWS’ executive director says now is the perfect time to add a dog to your family.

“It’s easier to introduce a new animal into the home during the summer months when it comes to training and exercise and engagement. Especially up here in the UP,” said Bill Brutto, UPAWS executive director.

The event will continue through June 19. Appointments are required to meet and adopt any animal.

