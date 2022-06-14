Three citizens recognized for life saving efforts in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three citizens were recognized for their life-saving efforts at Monday night’s Marquette City Commission meeting.

It all started in May when a woman’s vehicle caught on fire on South McClellan Avenue.

Fortunately, Todd Barr, Ross Christensen and Chad Devonshire were nearby and helped to rescue her.

Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim called all three brave citizens.

“In their minds, they did what they thought everybody else would have done in that same circumstance,” Grim said. “They didn’t realize the true heroes that they actually are.”

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the commissioners approved the appointment of Dulcee Ranta as the new city assessor.

Additionally, the City of Marquette’s Office of Arts and Culture presented awards for drawings of the blue-spotted salamander.

As part of the Signs of Spring exhibit, awards were handed out by popular vote, city manager’s choice, youth vote and first place overall.

The exhibit was done in conjunction with the city’s Salamander Days, a program to raise awareness of the blue-spotted salamander.

