Advertisement

Three citizens recognized for life saving efforts in Marquette

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three citizens were recognized for their life-saving efforts at Monday night’s Marquette City Commission meeting.

It all started in May when a woman’s vehicle caught on fire on South McClellan Avenue.

Fortunately, Todd Barr, Ross Christensen and Chad Devonshire were nearby and helped to rescue her.

Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim called all three brave citizens.

“In their minds, they did what they thought everybody else would have done in that same circumstance,” Grim said. “They didn’t realize the true heroes that they actually are.”

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the commissioners approved the appointment of Dulcee Ranta as the new city assessor.

Additionally, the City of Marquette’s Office of Arts and Culture presented awards for drawings of the blue-spotted salamander.

As part of the Signs of Spring exhibit, awards were handed out by popular vote, city manager’s choice, youth vote and first place overall.

The exhibit was done in conjunction with the city’s Salamander Days, a program to raise awareness of the blue-spotted salamander.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.
UPDATE: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County found
TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
Fire contained above Munising’s East Channel Brewing Company
One man sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
1 severely injured in Houghton County motorcycle crash
Hundreds gathered in the downtown area to celebrate the LGBTQ community and express themselves...
Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest

Latest News

Three citizens recognized for life saving efforts in Marquette
Three citizens recognized for life saving efforts in Marquette
Young’s in Iron River hosted 140 golfers from across the U.P. and northern Wisconsin for day...
Iron County golf course hosts UPGA tournament for first time
TV6's Colin Jackson previews the Chassell Strawberry Festival, which is happening 'berry' soon.
Chassell Strawberry Festival is getting 'berry' close
Upper Michigan nonprofit organizations received some inspiration in Marquette Monday afternoon...
Speaker inspires UP nonprofits to break the stigma surrounding mental health