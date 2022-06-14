Thatcher Memorial Run returns with this year’s Bridgefest

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thatcher Markham memorial run is back for this year’s Bridgefest in Houghton and Hancock.

It is named after Thatcher Markham, who passed away after the 2018 Fathers Day Flood in Houghton County.

It was canceled for two years along with Bridgefest due to COVID-19.

All proceeds will go to the Copper Country Junior Hockey Association and Pigs-N-Heat Fire Relief Fund.

“Yeah, just come on out and have fun,” said Bridgefest Committee Member Ryan Towles. “It’s a great, fast course, whether you’re in shape to run or not. You can do the run without missing the parade, so you can kind of have the best of everything.”

The run will be at 7 p.m. this Friday, June 17 just before the Bridgefest Parade.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

