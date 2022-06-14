Summer day followed by storms tomorrow

Set aside from a few passing thundershowers in the north this morning it’ll be a dry day. Tomorrow a system moves over the U.P. with two rounds of storms. The first comes in during the morning for the west and central counties. If it comes in a bit later, the atmosphere might not rebound in time for severe storms in round two. That second round looks to move late in the afternoon through the night from west to east. If they reach severe limits the hazards include heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The areas which are more likely to see severe weather extends from the western U.P. through Marquette and Alger counties. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, toasty and humid

>Highs: Near 90°Wisconsin state line, 80s to 70s inland

Wednesday: Morning storms in the west/central, late day line of storms from west to east

>Highs: 80s inland, 70s shorelines

Thursday: Morning showers east. Then, becoming windy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Late day showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

