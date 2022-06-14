Advertisement

Little Agate retail space opening soon in Westwood Mall

Sign for Little Agate
Sign for Little Agate(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new store is coming to the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Leah Blanchard is the owner, she has run a few successful mom-to-mom type clothing sales in the past couple of years.

Now she’ll soon have a retail space called Little Agate in the mall. Little Agate will be a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids. Blanchard says she has seen the need in the community and is looking forward to having a retail space.

“Our kids don’t stop growing, the seasons don’t stop changing and there is a continual turnover of gear and that adds up fast so I think it’s very important financially and environmentally for families to have an alternative when gearing up our kids,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard hopes to have a soft opening for the store in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.
UPDATE: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County found
One man sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
1 severely injured in Houghton County motorcycle crash
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
UPDATE: Jury selection begins Marquette area doctor trial
Wright Street project
Marquette Township plans for intersection bypass

Latest News

U.P. Regional Blood Center donor
Celebrating National Blood Donor Day in Marquette County
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Hannah Milkie puts finishing touches on her mural.
Bigfoot mural surfs to Black Rocks Brewery
A dog up for adoption going for a walk.
UPAWS hosts 50/50 big dog adoption event