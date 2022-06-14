Little Agate retail space opening soon in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new store is coming to the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Leah Blanchard is the owner, she has run a few successful mom-to-mom type clothing sales in the past couple of years.

Now she’ll soon have a retail space called Little Agate in the mall. Little Agate will be a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids. Blanchard says she has seen the need in the community and is looking forward to having a retail space.

“Our kids don’t stop growing, the seasons don’t stop changing and there is a continual turnover of gear and that adds up fast so I think it’s very important financially and environmentally for families to have an alternative when gearing up our kids,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard hopes to have a soft opening for the store in the next few weeks.

