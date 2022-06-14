How to keep your animals safe as temperatures rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures rise into the 90s in many parts of the state, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding owners of some of the best ways to keep animals cool and safe.

“During times of high temperatures and high humidity, animals can quickly become overheated. It is vital for animals to be kept hydrated and cool,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “While it is important to be able to recognize the signs of heat stress in an animal, it is even more crucial to prevent this from occurring.”

Keep animals safe from the heat by following these five easy tips:

Let it Flow: Provide unlimited cool clean, fresh water

Just like people, animals can quickly get parched in hot temperatures. No matter the species, animals should have access to unlimited cool, clean, fresh water to prevent dehydration.

Know Their Limits: An animal’s ability to tolerate heat varies

An animal’s age, breed, type of coat, and health history can all play a role in their ability to tolerate the heat. Keep an eye on them for signs of heat stress—like increased panting or drooling and being more lethargic. If they are showing these signs, it is time to immediately move them to a cooler area.

Also, consider talking to your veterinarian. They will have a greater knowledge of your animal(s) and be able to give more specific guidance on how to best handle them in hot weather.

Happy Paws: Test surfaces to make sure they won’t burn paws

Surfaces like asphalt, concrete, and sand can really heat up in the sun, which can burn paws—or at least make a walk very uncomfortable. To test if a surface is too hot, touch it with the palm of your hand. If it is too hot for you, consider taking a different route that is mostly grass or waiting until the evening when everything has had a chance to cool.

Get in Gear: Parked vehicles are not places to park pets

Even when temperatures feel more moderate, vehicles can heat up very quickly, creating dangerous conditions for the animals left inside. Leaving windows cracked open and/or parking in the shade do little to improve the situation. In these conditions, it is best to leave pets at home when you need to go out and about.

A Place to Chill: Make sure animals have a place to cool down

Animals know when they are too hot and will usually try to find a place where they can cool down. Make sure they have access to shade, fans, misters, pools, cooling mats, and/or air-conditioned spaces to help them stay comfortable.

Following these tips can help keep your animals cool and comfortable through any heat wave. If there are any concerns about your animals’ health either now or throughout the summer, please talk to your veterinarian.

