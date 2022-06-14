Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads hairstyles for daughters
Upper Michigan Today episode 52
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... preparations for Chassell’s 74th annual Strawberry Festival are underway, the Thatcher Markham Memorial Run is returning to Houghton this weekend and Marquette’s Art Week is coming back for its seventh year with a slight change.
And Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads how to put their daughters’ hair in a sock bun.
Plus, the hairstylist demonstrates a fishtail braid.
And finally, a topsy turvy ponytail.
Happy early Father’s Day to all father figures and happy hairstyling.
