Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads hairstyles for daughters

Upper Michigan Today episode 52
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty teaches hairstyling techniques to dads with daughters.
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty teaches hairstyling techniques to dads with daughters.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... preparations for Chassell’s 74th annual Strawberry Festival are underway, the Thatcher Markham Memorial Run is returning to Houghton this weekend and Marquette’s Art Week is coming back for its seventh year with a slight change.

Upper Michigan Today episode 52 news topics of the day.

And Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads how to put their daughters’ hair in a sock bun.

Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads how to put their daughters' hair in a sock bun.

Plus, the hairstylist demonstrates a fishtail braid.

Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads how to fishtail braid their daughters' hair.

And finally, a topsy turvy ponytail.

Fresh Coast Beauty teaches dads how to do a topsy turvy ponytail on their daughter's hair.

Happy early Father’s Day to all father figures and happy hairstyling.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

