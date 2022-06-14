Chassell Strawberry Festival is getting ‘berry’ close

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Chassell Strawberry Festival is approaching quickly.

One of the first signs of summer for many in the area, the festival will celebrate its 74th consecutive year. Patrons and yearly visitors can expect to find many of their favorite events.

“There’s the Queen Pageant, Arts-and-Crafts, the ‘Agassiz’ boat from Michigan Tech is there,” said Chassell Lions Club President Ross Rinkinen. “So it’s a great opportunity to get together with the community.”

The festival has drawn in hundreds of participants in the past, and this year, organizers expect attendance to rival those numbers.

“I would think probably close to around 5,000 people will attend,” Rinkinen said. “A parade is a huge event, and everyone enjoys shortcake after. And we have a children’s parade on Friday, and that’s another event that’s attended by a lot of people.”

Some of the events canceled last year will also be returning.

“The First Responders and the Fire Department will be having their chicken barbeque on Saturday, right after the parade,” said Chassell Lions Club Secretary and Farmer Dan Crane. “That was absent from the festival last year. And we’re also bringing back the kid’s activities.”

The Chassell Lions Club and other organizers are hard at work making preparations for the big weekend.

“We’re really working hard so that we have enough strawberry shortcakes,” Rinkinen said. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve sold out.”

The lasting cold weather has left some worried about the state of the strawberry crop, but it seems to have actually worked in the festival’s favor.

“The timing is going to be almost perfect for the festival,” Crane said. “We expect to have strawberries right around the end of June, and early part of July. So we’ll be coming into the season right in time for the festival.”

The festival will take place Friday, July 8 through Saturday, July 9.

