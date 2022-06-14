Celebrating National Blood Donor Day in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One donation of blood can save up to three lives.

However, UP Regional Blood Center staff said getting these donations is becoming more and more difficult. Overall, the center is short by 124 units of blood.

“To get up to where we need to be to not be at a shortage, we would need 25 units of blood a day over 10 days,” UP Regional Blood Center Donor Tech Kayla Rudden said.

This shortage is especially felt in the summer here in Marquette County.

“Since we are a university town, many retired folks travel, we experience a shortage,” Rudden said.

Businesses in the area have even joined the effort to increase blood donations. Tuesday, Barrel + Beam partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. The brewery’s event manager Alex Palzewizz reinforced that donations are critical right now.

“There are more things going on, people are outdoors running around so this is the time we really try to remind folks how important it is,” Palzewizz said.

One donor at Barrell + Beam said donating blood was an easy decision.

“I find that the American Red Cross experience to be a very good one. I’ve donated in eight different cities with them in the last two years,” blood donor Russell said.

Palzewizz said a brewery is not a place where people would normally expect to donate blood, but they made sure to create an experience that would attract both old and new donors by offering coupons to donors for their favorite brews.

“I try to make it extra cozy and feel comfortable here. It’s really important because we know how much we need it in the community,” Palzewizz said.

The UP Regional Blood Center said there is no age limit to donate blood and the blood you donate stays local as the center supplies 13 different U.P. hospitals.

“Every unit that we collect is a good unit and there’s never too much,” Rudden said.

If you have any questions about eligibility to donate blood you can click here.

