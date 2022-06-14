Advertisement

Bigfoot mural surfs to Black Rocks Brewery

Hannah Milkie puts finishing touches on her mural.
(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new piece of art is being installed in Downtown Marquette.

The mural features Bigfoot surfing near a mermaid.

Hannah Milkie is an artist local to Marquette who is painting the new mural for Black Rocks Brewery. Milkie has experience painting murals, as her work can be seen at Rose’s Dugout, Temaki and Tea, and other establishments around Marquette.

She says that murals offer unique artistic opportunities that other mediums do not.

“I think there’s something really cool about transforming spaces, especially public spaces,” said Milkie. “There’s a permanence to it and it also really brightens up the cityscape.”

Milkie expects the mural to be finished later this week.

