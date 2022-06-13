Summer reading kicks off in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - While school is out the Dickinson County Library is looking to keep you reading this summer.

Monday kicked off the library’s annual summer reading campaign. So far, 20 people have signed up to receive a bag that includes books and activities to complete.

The program is for anyone from birth to an adult.

“Even after birth by reading to babies, as long as they hear words, they will be ready for kindergarten in a few years. We want adults to [be] welcome here. Especially in the summer, a lot of people focus on the kids and not so much the adults,” said Crystal Jacklovitz, Dickinson County Library public relations specialist.

The program runs until July 30. It is free to sign-up, and you do not need to be a resident of Dickinson County to participate.

