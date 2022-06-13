The first of two supermoons this year occurs overnight through tomorrow. It’s known as the Strawberry Supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closer to the earth at about 90% of perigeeThis full moon is also known as the Strawberry full moon as tit’s the time of year strawberries are in season. It’s also been called the Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon, Hoer Moon, Birth Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Hatching Moon, Honey Moon, and Mead Moon. You’ll want to try and catch it overnight. Sky conditions look partly to mostly cloudy, but breaks within the clouds are likely.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.