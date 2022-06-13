Advertisement

Strawberry Supermoon

SUPERMOON
SUPERMOON(WLUC)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first of two supermoons this year occurs overnight through tomorrow. It’s known as the Strawberry Supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closer to the earth at about 90% of perigeeThis full moon is also known as the Strawberry full moon as tit’s the time of year strawberries are in season. It’s also been called the Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon, Hoer Moon, Birth Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Hatching Moon, Honey Moon, and Mead Moon. You’ll want to try and catch it overnight. Sky conditions look partly to mostly cloudy, but breaks within the clouds are likely.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.
UPDATE: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County found
TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
Fire contained above Munising’s East Channel Brewing Company
Hundreds gathered in the downtown area to celebrate the LGBTQ community and express themselves...
Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest
Auction room at Marquette Rotary fish boil
Marquette Breakfast Rotary sells out its annual fishboil

Latest News

ma=y recap
May Monthly Recap
flooding
Recap of Thursday’s severe storms
eclipse
Total Lunar Eclipse
this day
ON THIS DAY IN WEATHER: 2006 Rainstorm