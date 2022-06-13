Advertisement

The Ryan Report - June 12, 2022

Don Ryan is joined by NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan sits down with NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine to talk about safety in the schools.

U.P. school safety is fresh on the community’s mind after a seventh-grader at Aspen Ridge committed suicide at school in April. DeAugustine says the district is working with local law enforcement to hire a resource officer for the schools.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

