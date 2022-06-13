The Ryan Report - June 12, 2022
Don Ryan shares the desk with NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine to discuss school safety.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan sits down with NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine to talk about safety in the schools.
U.P. school safety is fresh on the community’s mind after a seventh-grader at Aspen Ridge committed suicide at school in April. DeAugustine says the district is working with local law enforcement to hire a resource officer for the schools.
