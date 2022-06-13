Advertisement

Rainy start to the week

Summer warmth, humidity and incoming systems bring rounds of rain, t’storms through Thursday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
An upper level ridge amplifies over the Great Lakes tomorrow through Wednesday, paving the way for warm and humid air to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. As frontal systems from the Great Plains approach Upper Michigan and meet the warm, humid air, the combination produces rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the region. Especially Wednesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances gradually diminish Thursday as the system exits the U.P., but westerly air flow strengthens to make for a windy Thursday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with few showers and thunderstorms; breezy southeast winds 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s-80s (coolest in the Keweenaw Peninsula and the Lake Michigan shores)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s interior west, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, diminishing gradually late; windy with west winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; warm

>Highs: Mid 70s to mid 80s

