Negaunee Public Library hosts concert, summer reading program in full swing

Troy Graham Performs at the Library
Troy Graham Performs at the Library(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public Library hosted a special summer reading concert Monday afternoon. Local musician Troy Graham performed family-friendly songs that encouraged audience participation.

Graham had songs for children and adults. Before the concert, Graham said he’s glad to be performing for live audiences again and he hopes to inspire children to explore the arts.

“I hope that a kid can see me and maybe want to do that someday, maybe want to be an artist or a poet or musician and realize that it’s possible to do it for a living, you can absolutely do what you love and it can be your life as well,’ Graham said.

Graham will also be performing in Marquette during art week next week.

The Negaunee Library is also well underway with its summer reading program. Children age 3 and up can register to participate and pick up a reading log to track the time they spend reading, as well as a free book and kit of their choice. Every child who completes a reading log by Saturday, July 30, will receive a prize.

“Summer reading is to help alleviate some of the summer slide that a lot of kids experience when school is out of session, so we provide them with a free book that they get to keep and also some fun activities,” said Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library Director.

The Negaunee Public Library also has a tween and adult summer reading program where participants can also win prizes for filling out a reading log.

