Morning thundershowers for parts of the U.P.

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
An upper level ridge amplifies over the Great Lakes tomorrow through Wednesday. This will allow an unseasonably warm and humid air mass to move in. On the opposite side of this a low pressure system forms. We remain in between these two main features. So it puts us in an area where round of thunderstorms will likely fire up. By Wednesday the system brings a front with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Once it clears out on Thursday, winds will become stronger and windy conditions are expected.

Today: Showers and thundershowers in the morning across the west

>Highs: Around 60° along the shorelines, low 70s inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers/thundershowers in the north

>Highs: Upper 80s west, 70s inland, 60s shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with widespread showers ad thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s interior west, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, a windy day with west winds gusting in excess of 30mph

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

