MISSING: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County last seen in Sawyer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an eight-year old runaway named Drezdin St. Aubin. He was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. St. Aubin rides a silver BMX style bike. He is 3′6″ tall and weights about 50 lbs.

If you know St. Aubin’s current location, call 911. If you have information that could help find St. Aubin, contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (906) 225-8441.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.