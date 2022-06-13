Advertisement

MISSING: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County last seen in Sawyer

Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.
Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an eight-year old runaway named Drezdin St. Aubin. He was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. St. Aubin rides a silver BMX style bike. He is 3′6″ tall and weights about 50 lbs.

If you know St. Aubin’s current location, call 911. If you have information that could help find St. Aubin, contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (906) 225-8441.

