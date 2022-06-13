Marquette Township plans for intersection bypass

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Vehicles come from all four directions at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492, also known as Wright Street in Marquette Township.

Jon Kangas, township manager, said not only is this one of the most trafficked intersections in Marquette County, but it is also the most dangerous.

“The problem is it’s the most convenient way in and out of the area but a dangerous intersection, especially for certain turns,” Kangas said.

And it could soon become even busier. There is potential for a new development off Forestville Road which Kangas said could overwhelm the existing intersection.

“Some of that development could be accommodated by the existing intersection but at some point in the future that intersection will not be able to handle the traffic,” Kangas said.

One idea presented by the Marquette County Road Commission is to build a bypass connecting Forestville Road to County Road 492 in another location and to build an additional road behind Meijer and Lowe’s which would intersect with Wright Street at a separate point.

“In and behind Meijer and Lowe’s and west of County Road 492, we’ve followed the township’s master plan and did some preliminary grade work to see if the roads could fit in there and they do so that’s what we’re looking to perfect,” Marquette County Road Commission Director Jim Iwanicki said.

Iwanicki said a bypass would prove better than a traffic light or roundabout at the intersection.

“In the winter time stopping traffic and then having traffic re-start and then getting back going up the hill is our concern,” Iwanicki said.

The cost of the project has an early estimate of about $14 million. Kangas said at this time, the intention is not to use taxpayers’ money for the project.

“We want to seek funding from the huge chest of infrastructure money that was just released. hopefully, that will be successful,” Kangas said.

The next step for the commission is to review the development site plan. We will continue to provide updates as the plan moves forward.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.