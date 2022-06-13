Advertisement

Marquette County Community Resource Fair returns Wednesday

Happening June 15 at Lakeview Arena
Marquette County Community Resource Fair.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Community Resource Fair returns on June 15 after running “express style” for the last two years.

The CEO of Upper Peninsula Health Plan, Melissa Holmquist, details the return of this event.

The Marquette County Community Resource Fair is coming back bigger than ever. Here's what you can expect from this year's event.

The Marquette County Community Resource Fair is this Wednesday, June 15 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Arena. No pre-registration is necessary.

