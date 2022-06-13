Iron County golf course hosts UPGA tournament for first time

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Golf Association (UPGA) kicked off its annual senior men’s championship Monday with a new host.

Young’s in Iron River hosted 140 golfers from across the U.P. and northern Wisconsin for day one of the 17th annual event.

“We took extra good care of our greens, our roughs, and fairways just to make sure everything was perfect for this large group of people,” said Jason Smedlund, Young’s marketing director.

Golfers traveled to Iron River from clubs as far as Sault Saint Marie and Marinette Wisconsin to play. A new host every year allows golfers to experience different courses. Golfers say one aspect of the course that is different is its non-profit status.

“[Young’s is unique], there is nothing else that we have played that is like it at all,” said Glen Reinke, USGA secretary & treasurer.

Reinke has played at Young’s once before. Despite some rain on Monday, Reinke is enjoying the event.

“The condition of the course is phenomenal,” Reinke explained. “The greens are smooth and very true, but very difficult to put because they are fast. The roughs are not too penal, but it is a challenge. The fairways are excellent. The staff here have done an outstanding job.”

Smedlund says hosting this event brings new attention to Young’s.

“We rebranded in 2018 and we are trying to get a higher volume of people here,” Smedlund said. “Each year that passes we have been increasing that number and this will only open the door for that to grow and become higher.”

The UPGA senior tournament is always two days long, and Tuesday, a new name will be added to the trophy.

