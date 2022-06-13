Advertisement

Iron County golf course hosts UPGA tournament for first time

Young’s in Iron River hosted 140 golfers from across the U.P. and northern Wisconsin for day one of the 17th annual event.
One of the award plaques for the tournament
One of the award plaques for the tournament(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Golf Association (UPGA) kicked off its annual senior men’s championship Monday with a new host.

Young’s in Iron River hosted 140 golfers from across the U.P. and northern Wisconsin for day one of the 17th annual event.

“We took extra good care of our greens, our roughs, and fairways just to make sure everything was perfect for this large group of people,” said Jason Smedlund, Young’s marketing director.

Golfers traveled to Iron River from clubs as far as Sault Saint Marie and Marinette Wisconsin to play. A new host every year allows golfers to experience different courses. Golfers say one aspect of the course that is different is its non-profit status.

“[Young’s is unique], there is nothing else that we have played that is like it at all,” said Glen Reinke, USGA secretary & treasurer.

Reinke has played at Young’s once before. Despite some rain on Monday, Reinke is enjoying the event.

“The condition of the course is phenomenal,” Reinke explained. “The greens are smooth and very true, but very difficult to put because they are fast. The roughs are not too penal, but it is a challenge. The fairways are excellent. The staff here have done an outstanding job.”

Smedlund says hosting this event brings new attention to Young’s.

“We rebranded in 2018 and we are trying to get a higher volume of people here,” Smedlund said. “Each year that passes we have been increasing that number and this will only open the door for that to grow and become higher.”

The UPGA senior tournament is always two days long, and Tuesday, a new name will be added to the trophy.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.
UPDATE: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County found
TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
Fire contained above Munising’s East Channel Brewing Company
Hundreds gathered in the downtown area to celebrate the LGBTQ community and express themselves...
Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest
The free weekend saw hundreds of people attend both the festival and boat tours.
Festival offers U.P. residents free Pictured Rocks tours

Latest News

Registration bags for summer reading
Summer reading kicks off in Dickinson County
Summer warmth, humidity and incoming systems bring rounds of rain, t’storms through Thursday.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 06/13/2022
Bartley, who lives in California, will return to the U.P. on August 11 through 14 to speak with...
Speaker inspires UP nonprofits to break the stigma surrounding mental health
Hannah Milkie lays finishes touches on mural at Blackrocks pub.
7th annual Art Week has theme for first time