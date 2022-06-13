Footloose the Musical premieres at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre June 15
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s North Coast Theatre Festival continues with Wednesday’s premiere of Footloose the Musical.
NMU Department of Theatre and Dance co-director Jill Grundstrom explains how this production compares to the film.
And you’ll certainly recognize this tune! Take a live look at show’s opening number here.
Footloose the Musical runs at the Forest Roberts Theatre from June 15-18 and June 22-25 at 8:00 p.m.
There will be a ‘theatre for all performance’ Saturday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m.
You can purchase your ticket and read more information about NMU’s production of Footloose at tickets.nmu.edu.
