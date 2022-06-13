Footloose the Musical premieres at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre June 15

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s North Coast Theatre Festival continues with Wednesday’s premiere of Footloose the Musical.

NMU Department of Theatre and Dance co-director Jill Grundstrom explains how this production compares to the film.

Jill Grundstrom showcases Footloose, which will be showing at the Forest Roberts Theater starting June 15th.

And you’ll certainly recognize this tune! Take a live look at show’s opening number here.

A live look at NMU's upcoming production of Footloose the Musical.

Footloose the Musical runs at the Forest Roberts Theatre from June 15-18 and June 22-25 at 8:00 p.m.

There will be a ‘theatre for all performance’ Saturday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase your ticket and read more information about NMU’s production of Footloose at tickets.nmu.edu.

