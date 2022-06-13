Court denies Perry Johnson’s move to get on primary ballot

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal court has denied Republican Party nominee Perry Johnson’s move to get on the primary ballot scheduled for August.

Johnson is one of five candidates that the state Bureau of Elections determined submitted thousands of fraudulent petition signatures, leaving him short of the ones necessary to get on the ballot. Johnson challenged the exclusion, saying it violated his First Amendment rights and due process.

The court denied Johnson’s motion, saying that to have his name included, he is required to submit a petition that contains at least 15,000 valid signatures of qualified and registered electors in the state.

Signatures for the primary needed to certified by June 3. The Bureau of Elections was forced to update procedures for the current election cycle due to the incidents.

A report released by the Bureau on May 23 said that they found Johnson’s petition had 9,393 invalid signatures, and 13,800 valid signatures.

The court did grant Johnson an emergency motion to expedite a hearing, denied another motion to intervene and granted a motion for leave to file excess pages in his response.

