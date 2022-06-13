Advertisement

AAA: Michigan gas prices continue upward trend

The Michigan state average is up 18 cents compared to last week
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dearborn, Mich. (WLUC) - - Gas prices in Michigan are up 18 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $5.22 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is another record high. This price is 87 cents more than this time last month and $2.05 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of more than $78 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $28 from when prices were their highest last November.

Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 16 cents to $5.01. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 bbl to 218.2 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million b/d to 9.2 million b/d as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases. This dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump. This coupled with increasing crude oil prices means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased, setting another new record high. Metro Detroit’s current average is $5.30 per gallon, about 18 cents more than last week’s average and $2.12 more than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Metro Detroit ($5.30), Ann Arbor ($5.27), Flint ($5.18),
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($5.08), Saginaw-Midland-Bay City ($5.17)
  • Most expensive gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula: Mackinac County ($5.23), Chippewa ($5.23)
  • Least expensive gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula: Alger ($4.92), Baraga ($5.03)

