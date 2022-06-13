Advertisement

7th annual Art Week has theme for first time

Hannah Milkie lays finishes touches on mural at Blackrocks pub.
(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s annual Art Week returns for its seventh year with a new location and, for the first time, a theme.

Water and what it personally represents will inspire participating artists this year.

Marquette’s Office of Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin said artists will create their work based on familiar geography for Marquette residents.

“What does water mean to you? All of the events this art week are their response to the lakeshore,” said Morin.

Another first: the Office of Arts and Culture will be featuring a new cultural trail project.

Using the City’s multi-use pathway, the community designed project will interpret the lakeshore’s past and present through art, history, and conservation.

More about events and the artists that will be featured can be found here.

