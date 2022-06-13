Advertisement

1 severely injured in Houghton County motorcycle crash

One man sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
One man sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday at 3 p.m. a 66-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Canal Road.

The man lost control of the bike near Geovillas Road and sustained significant injuries. He was taken to UP Portage Health Systems for treatment.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stanton Township First Responders, Houghton City Police Department and Mercy Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drezdin St. Aubin was last seen near Hercules Street in Sawyer.
UPDATE: Eight-year-old boy from Marquette County found
TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
Fire contained above Munising’s East Channel Brewing Company
Hundreds gathered in the downtown area to celebrate the LGBTQ community and express themselves...
Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest
The free weekend saw hundreds of people attend both the festival and boat tours.
Festival offers U.P. residents free Pictured Rocks tours

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Authorities have recovered a small alligator following a high-speed car chase in northwestern...
Deputies recover small alligator after high-speed car chase
Court denies Perry Johnson’s move to get on primary ballot
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan