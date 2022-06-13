1 severely injured in Houghton County motorcycle crash

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday at 3 p.m. a 66-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Canal Road.

The man lost control of the bike near Geovillas Road and sustained significant injuries. He was taken to UP Portage Health Systems for treatment.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stanton Township First Responders, Houghton City Police Department and Mercy Ambulance.

