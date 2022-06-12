Warm temps and spotty rain chances this week

Calmer skies are sticking around for the rest of Sunday but it will not last long. Monday some rain will come out from the west and will begin in the morning in our western counties. In the afternoon that rain will become mostly spotty in the central and west. Tuesday will be calmer and more sunny with isolated showers. Warmer air moves in Wednesday where some places could reach the 80s.

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Rain in the west in the morning; spotty rain in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Calmer conditions; partly cloudy

>Highs: 80s in western and central; High 70s out east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

