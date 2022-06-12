Local business owners, Ishpeming Lions Club helps community garden

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Inspiration Orchard, a community garden in Ishpeming, received a helping hand from a group of volunteers Sunday afternoon.

Ishpeming Lions Club members and local businesses met to help prepare the garden for the summer.

The group laid new mulch, maintained garden beds and planted wine cap mushrooms.

Administrative and Community Engagement Coordinator for Partridge Creek Farm Katelynn Segula says it’s inspiring to see people put work into the garden.

“We’re here as support, obviously we tend to and take care of gardens but we are more than ecstatic every time we get community engagement, people volunteering or wanting to be a part of this,” Segula said.

The group also had a mushroom demonstration from Ryan Lacovacci

If you are interested in getting involved with the community garden contact 906-361-6628

