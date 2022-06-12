Advertisement

Fire contained above Munising’s East Channel Brewing Company

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A quick response from the Munising Fire Department and surrounding agencies kept a fire above a business under control Saturday evening.

According to East Channel Brewing Company, a fire was contained to the apartment above the business at 209 Maple Street. No injuries have been reported. The cause is not officially known.

There is some smoke and water damage in the business. East Channel is working to reopen as soon as possible.

The fire happened during Pictured Rocks Days, a very busy weekend in Munising.

East Channel thanks MFD and mutual aid agencies for their quick response.

This story will be updated with more information as it’s available.

