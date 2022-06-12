Festival offers U.P. residents free Pictured Rocks tours

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising looked livelier on Sunday as an annual festival finished up its final day at a local park.

Free Pictured Rocks cruises were given to U.P. residents as part of a two day festival called “Pictured Rocks Days.”

Tour attendee Pat Dean says it was helpful to have a cost-effective day trip.

“Everyone’s hurting now, especially with gas prices the way they are and the economy the way it is. We’re just trying to have a good time and a good day and have it be affordable,” Dean said.

The event has been going on for eight years but was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds says it feels good to be back.

“It doesn’t feel like it has missed a beat. Once you are back into the swing of things you really don’t feel like it was ever gone,” Reynolds said. “It is nice to have it back for the community and the people who like to get out and enjoy stuff, it’s really nice for that.”

Pictured Rocks Cruises Office Manager Micaela Lindstrom says the traffic this weekend has seen higher numbers.

“We saw quite a few people come from Munising even and school just let out. It’s been one of our busier days and busier weekends,” Lindstrom said.

Dean says the festival was a wonderful way for both locals and tourists to enjoy the wonderful things Munising has to offer.

“It gets people out, especially the locals they need to come out and enjoy what they have here locally. We all do that in the Upper Peninsula we go to each other’s communities and enjoy what is offered there,” Dean said.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.