Advertisement

Festival offers U.P. residents free Pictured Rocks tours

The free weekend saw hundreds of people attend both the festival and boat tours.
The free weekend saw hundreds of people attend both the festival and boat tours.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising looked livelier on Sunday as an annual festival finished up its final day at a local park.

Free Pictured Rocks cruises were given to U.P. residents as part of a two day festival called “Pictured Rocks Days.”

Tour attendee Pat Dean says it was helpful to have a cost-effective day trip.

“Everyone’s hurting now, especially with gas prices the way they are and the economy the way it is. We’re just trying to have a good time and a good day and have it be affordable,” Dean said.

The event has been going on for eight years but was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds says it feels good to be back.

“It doesn’t feel like it has missed a beat. Once you are back into the swing of things you really don’t feel like it was ever gone,” Reynolds said. “It is nice to have it back for the community and the people who like to get out and enjoy stuff, it’s really nice for that.”

Pictured Rocks Cruises Office Manager Micaela Lindstrom says the traffic this weekend has seen higher numbers.

“We saw quite a few people come from Munising even and school just let out. It’s been one of our busier days and busier weekends,” Lindstrom said.

Dean says the festival was a wonderful way for both locals and tourists to enjoy the wonderful things Munising has to offer.

“It gets people out, especially the locals they need to come out and enjoy what they have here locally. We all do that in the Upper Peninsula we go to each other’s communities and enjoy what is offered there,” Dean said.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
A truck carrying cement tipped over on Wright Street Friday in Marquette Township.
UPDATE: Wright Street reopens in Marquette Township after cement truck rollover
UP Health System - Marquette.
UPHS - Marquette nurses ratify new contract
Hundreds gathered in the downtown area to celebrate the LGBTQ community and express themselves...
Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest
The production area located at The Honorable Distillery on West Washington Street downtown...
The Honorable Distillery aims to open this summer

Latest News

The group of volunteers spent hours at the garden preparing it for the summer.
Local business owners, Ishpeming Lions Club helps community garden
Fire contained above Munising’s East Channel Brewing Company
Kids and families danced to music while raising money for the Marquette County 4-H program
Barn Dance held at Marquette County Fairgrounds
Auction room at Marquette Rotary fish boil
Marquette Breakfast Rotary sells out its annual fishboil