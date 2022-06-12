Advertisement

Barn Dance held at Marquette County Fairgrounds

By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, kids and families had a rootin’ tootin’ and boot scootin’ good time at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.

Many danced to some country music for a Barn Dance, held by the Marquette County 4-H program.

Attendees dressed up in their best cowboy or cowgirl gear for the occasion. There was also a silent auction and contests for best hat, best belt buckle, and best plaid.

“We’re just brainstorming not that long ago, trying to figure out something fun that we could do that would kind of spark interest because we’re opening (4-H) to the public,” said Marquette County 4-H Program Coordinator Liana Pepin.

All of the proceeds from the event go towards 2022 & 2023 Marquette County 4-H programming and scholarships for some of its bigger programs and long trips.

